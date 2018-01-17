Apple is giving $2,500 stock awards to some employees

Apple continued a blitz of investment announcements on Wednesday with a stock-based compensation award for some employees.

The iPhone maker will grant $2,500 in restricted stock units over the coming months. Restricted stock units are valued in company stock, but vest over time. Apple's stock hit an all-time intraday high of $179.39 a share on Tuesday.

Bloomberg previously reported the news, citing anonymous sources. An email obtained by Axios said the stock awards would be available "to all individual contributors and management up to and including Senior Managers worldwide, [b]oth full-time and part-time."

It's not clear exactly how many employees that includes, or if new employees would be included. Nor is it clear when the award would vest, or whether the $2,500 sum is more or less than would usually be awarded to employees at that level. But the RSUs are likely to apply to most employees worldwide, including retail.

The stock awards follow Apple's announcement of a large-scale commitment to the U.S. economy, albeit thin on details. The company said it will add $350 billion in support of the U.S. economy over the next five years, with contributions from a new campus, payments to suppliers, job creation, capital expenditures, and taxes on overseas cash.

Apple has 84,000 U.S. employees, out of 123,000 full-time equivalent employees worldwide, as of September 2017. The average Apple salary is $101,000, according to third-party data source Paysa.

Here's an email from CEO Tim Cook, obtained by Axios: