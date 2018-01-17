Apple and two others could propel the Dow to 27,000

The stocks to propel the Dow to 27,000 21 Hours Ago | 03:24

Another day, another record-breaking milestone for the Dow Jones. The blue-chip index went over 26,000 for the first time ever Tuesday, just seven trading days after surpassing 25,000 and less than a year since hitting its monumental 20,000 level.

Now, the question is, how soon will the Dow hit its next 1,000 point marker?

Broad strength in equities should support those gains as we move deeper into the year, according to Rich Ross, head of technical analysis at Evercore ISI.

"What's so great about this rally is the breadth, the fact that you can find strong winners across a myriad of sectors," Ross told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Tuesday.