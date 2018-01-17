    ×

    Bank of America's earnings top expectations, excluding tax charge; shares rise

      Pedestrians pass in front of a Bank of America branch in New York City.
      Bank of America posts earnings beat   

      Bank of America reported better-than-expected adjusted fourth quarter earnings Wednesday after a jump in loan growth offset a drop in fixed income trading.

      The bank also posted a charge of $2.9 billion related to the new tax law, and revenue fell slightly short of expectations.

      The bank reported in fourth-quarter, excluding the tax bill-related items:

      • Adjusted earnings per share of 47 cents, versus expectations of 44 cents from analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.
      • Adjusted revenue of $21.4 billion, versus expectations of $21.531 billion.

      Bank of America shares are up nearly 36 percent over the last 12 months. Shares traded about half a percent higher in premarket trading after the earnings release.

      "We gained market share across our businesses while carefully managing credit, risk exposures, and expenses," CEO Brian Moynihan said in a statement. "We invested in technology, client engagement, and in our own team, including the $1,000 bonus we announced last month for 145,000 employees."

      Brian Moynihan, Bank of America
      Christopher Goodney | Bloomberg | Getty Images
      Brian Moynihan, Bank of America

      Net interest income rose 11 percent to $11.5 billion in the fourth quarter, helped by higher interest rates and loan and deposit growth. Net charge-offs rose to $1.2 billion, "primarily driven by a single-name non-U.S. commercial charge-off totaling $292 million," according to a release.

      "Client activity was strong across all of our businesses in 2017," CFO Paul M. Donofrio said in the release. "Our balance sheet remains strong and we believe we are well positioned for growth."

      Analysts were watching for the impact of low volatility and the new tax legislation on the bank's fourth quarter results.

      The bank reported fixed income trading revenues fell 13 percent in the fourth quarter. Revenue from equities trading was unchanged.

      Bank of America said in a Dec. 22 filing it expects a $3 billion hit to fourth quarter results as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. And in early December, Moynihan said trading revenues were tracking for a 15 percent decline in the fourth quarter from the same period last year.

      Last week, J.P. Morgan Chase reported a 34 percent drop in fixed income markets trading revenue in the fourth quarter. Earnings per share and revenue both beat expectations.

      Wells Fargo on Friday reported an earnings beat, helped by the new tax law. But the bank's quarterly revenue missed expectations.

      Most banks have reported a fourth quarter-hit from the new tax legislation. J.P. Morgan announced a $2.4 billion charge. On Tuesday, Citigroup posted a one-time, noncash charge of about $22 billion for the fourth quarter due to the new tax law. Excluding that charge, the bank reported better-than-expected earnings per share, helped by growth in consumer banking.

      President Donald Trump last month signed a bill cutting the corporate tax rate to 21 percent from 35 percent.

      Goldman Sachs is also set to report quarterly results Wednesday morning, while Morgan Stanley is set to post results Thursday.

      — Reuters contributed to this report.

