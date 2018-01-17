US Treasury yields mixed as investors await Fed remarks, data

Bonds have been of key importance recently, after big swings in U.S. Treasury yields and news surrounding China.

Last Wednesday, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter, that officials in Beijing had recommended that China's government lowers — or even potentially ceases — its buying of U.S. sovereign debt. China's currency regulator has since dismissed the report, which helped ease sentiment for investors across many markets.

Meanwhile, looking to today's session, economic data is expected to be front and center. Firstly, mortgage applications are due out 7 a.m. ET, followed by the business leaders' survey at 8:30 a.m. ET and industrial production data at 9:15 a.m. ET.

At 10 a.m. ET, the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index is set to be released, while the Fed's Beige Book is due at 2 p.m. ET and the Treasury International Capital (TIC) data at 4 p.m. ET.

Investors will be awaiting the latest remarks from Chicago Fed President Charles Evans and Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan, who are both expected to be present at the American Council of Life Insurers executive roundtable in Palm Beach, Florida.

Meanwhile, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester will be in New Jersey speaking about monetary policy communications at the "Tangri Lecture at Rutgers University."