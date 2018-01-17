    ×

    Bonds

    US Treasury yields mixed as investors await Fed remarks, data

    • 3 speeches by members of the U.S. Federal Reserve are set to take place
    • No auctions are set to take place by the U.S. Treasury

    U.S. government debt prices were mixed on Wednesday as investors prepared for the latest data news.

    The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was higher at around 2.553 percent at 5:40 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was lower at 2.829 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

    Bonds have been of key importance recently, after big swings in U.S. Treasury yields and news surrounding China.

    Last Wednesday, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter, that officials in Beijing had recommended that China's government lowers — or even potentially ceases — its buying of U.S. sovereign debt. China's currency regulator has since dismissed the report, which helped ease sentiment for investors across many markets.

    Meanwhile, looking to today's session, economic data is expected to be front and center. Firstly, mortgage applications are due out 7 a.m. ET, followed by the business leaders' survey at 8:30 a.m. ET and industrial production data at 9:15 a.m. ET.

    At 10 a.m. ET, the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index is set to be released, while the Fed's Beige Book is due at 2 p.m. ET and the Treasury International Capital (TIC) data at 4 p.m. ET.

    Investors will be awaiting the latest remarks from Chicago Fed President Charles Evans and Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan, who are both expected to be present at the American Council of Life Insurers executive roundtable in Palm Beach, Florida.

    Meanwhile, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester will be in New Jersey speaking about monetary policy communications at the "Tangri Lecture at Rutgers University."

    Markets remain on edge, as concerns over a possible government shutdown weighs on sentiment. By the end of Friday, Congress has to pass a spending bill in order to prevent a government shutdown; however, Democrats and Republicans remain at odds over an immigration bill that the Democratic Party wants to pass.

    Despite the concerns, U.S. futures pointed to a higher open Wednesday, despite a weaker close seen Tuesday.

    —CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report

