    ×

    Mad Money with Jim Cramer

    Cramer's lightning round: I prefer Disney to Twenty-First Century Fox

    • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on callers' favorite stocks at rapid speed.

    Twenty-First Century Fox: "I think it's fine. I think the stub is going to be worth a lot. I do absolutely prefer Disney. Why not go buy Disney? That's the better [option]."

    Chimera Investment Corp.: "You can never even tell what they own. And I'm not going to recommend the stock of a company where I do not know what they own."

    Intel: "That stuff [about faulty chips] is nonsense. There was some degradation. It will not even matter. You will not look back. You will not be able to see why that stock went down. I trust [CEO] Brian Krzanich. He's a good man. If he tells me the problem's solved, the problem is solved."

    Exelon Corporation: "No, I prefer to make [mad money] in Dominion, American Electric Power, which has come down a great deal, or ConEd, which has also gotten hammered."

    Watch the full lightning round here:

    Cramer's lightning round: I prefer Disney to Twenty-First Century Fox
    Cramer's lightning round: I prefer Disney to Twenty-First Century Fox   

    Questions for Cramer?
    Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

    Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
    Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram - Vine

    Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    FOXA
    ---
    DIS
    ---
    CIM
    ---
    INTC
    ---
    EXC
    ---

    Cramer's New Book

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...