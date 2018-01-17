Ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers jumps into venture capital

John Chambers, the ex-CEO of Cisco who spent 20 years running the networking giant before stepping down in 2015, is turning his attention to venture capital.

The self-funded firm, JC2 Ventures, will back at least a dozen companies that have the potential to go public, according to multiple media reports. Chambers will focus on areas like the Internet of Things, digital communications, security and agriculture.

The firm has 8 companies in its portfolio so far, including drone software developer Airware and social media management company Sprinklr.