    Frigid photos of the snow-ravaged South

    Share

    ×

    Weather

    Frigid photos of the snow-ravaged South

    A police officer walks from the scene of an overturned Jeep after an accident on a snow covered road in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018.
    Steve Helber | AP

    Photo above: A police officer walks from the scene of an overturned Jeep after an accident on a snow covered road in Richmond, Va., on Wednesday.

    Unusually arctic conditions continued to roil the South on Wednesday. The unconventional weather patterns – including snow, ice, record low temperatures and below-zero wind chills – have shut down interstates, triggered highway crashes, closed airport runways and prompted widespread school and government office closings.

    In Louisiana for example, more than 1,200 Department of Transportation and Development employees are working around the clock, distributing 1.5 million pounds of salt across the state to help alleviate road conditions, according to the official Twitter account of Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, who has declared a state of emergency in Louisiana.

    Many southern cities - such as Houston, New Orleans, and Atlanta - will experience highs on Wednesday of 20 to 25 degrees below average, the Weather Channel's Mike Seidel told CNBC.

    "I've never covered snow in 26 years this far south," Seidel said. "Believe it or not, Pensacola Beach (in coastal Florida) this morning is snowing. Temperatures in the 20s. That's how ridiculously cold this air mass is." However, southerners have temperatures in the 50s and 60s to look forward to by the weekend, Seidel added.

    These photos illustrate the arctic blast currently gripping the South.

    • Tupelo, Mississippi

      A pedestrian makes his way across West Main Street in Tupelo, Miss. on Tuesday, as he and few others brave the snow and wind to get around downtown.

      George Gilliam makes his way across West Main Street Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, in Tupelo, Miss., as he and few others brave the snow and wind to get around downtown.
      Thomas Wells | Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal | AP

    • Lexington, Kentucky

      A Lexington Streets and Roads snow plow works on clearing Euclid Ave. during the morning snow in Lexington, Ky.

      A Lexington Streets and Roads snow plow works on clearing Euclid Ave. during the morning snow in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018.
      Charles Bertram | Lexington Herald-Leader | AP

    • Houston, Texas

      People sit on a cot at a warming shelter opened by the Harris County Precinct One Constables Office and the American Red Cross at Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church as freezing weather moved through the region in Houston on Tuesday.

      People sits on a cot at a warming shelter opened by the Harris County Precinct One Constables Office and the American Red Cross at Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church as freezing weather moves through the region Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, in Houston.
      Michael Ciaglo | Houston Chronicle | AP

    • Tuscumbia, Alabama

      A woman rolls down a hill after sliding off her makeshift sled in Tuscumbia, Ala.

      Carly Tubbs rolls down a hill after sliding off her makeshift sled Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, in Tuscumbia, Ala.
      Allison Carter | The TimesDaily | AP

    • Durham, North Carolina

      Duke students take a selfie in front of the Duke Chapel on the campus of Duke University during heavy snow in Durham, N.C. on Wednesday.

      Duke seniors Moses Wayne and Kenzie Jackson take a selfie in front of the Duke Chapel on the campus of Duke University during heavy snow in Durham, N.C. Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018.
      Chuck Liddy | The News & Observer | AP

    • Atlanta, Georgia

      A couple walks their dog through snow covered Piedmont Park as the sun rises in Atlanta on Wednesday.

      A couple walks their dog through a snow covered Piedmont Park as the sun rises in Atlanta, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018. The South awoke on Wednesday to a two-part Arctic mess. First came a thin blanket of snow and ice, and then came the below-zero wind chills and record-breaking low temperatures in New Orleans and other cities.
      David Goldman | AP

    • Shreveport, Lousiana

      A mother pulls her daughter down a snowy hill at Betty Virginia Park in Shreveport, La. on Tuesday.

      A mother pulls her daughter down a snowy hill at Betty Virginia Park in Shreveport, La., Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018.
      Henrietta Wildsmith | The Shreveport Times | AP

    • Nashville, Tennessee

      Friends go for a walk in Radnor Lake State Park in Nashville, Tenn. on Tuesday.

      Brooke Meadows, left, and Alex Ondrus go for a walk in Radnor Lake State Park, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn.
      Mark Humphrey | AP

    • Airline delays

      Passengers pick up bags from cancelled flights in the baggage claim at Hobby Airport in Houston on Tuesday.

      Passengers pick up bags from cancelled flights in the baggage claim at Hobby Airport, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, in Houston.
      Mark Mulligan | Houston Chronicle | AP

    • Car crashes

      A driver looks at the damage done to his car after he was struck by a tractor trailer which ran off the road shortly after the collision on West Main Street in Tupelo Miss. Tuesday morning.

      Brandon Reddout looks at the damage done to his car after he was struck by a tractor trailer which ran off the road shortly after the collision on West Main Street in Tupelo Mississippi Tuesday morning, Jan. 16, 2018.
      Thomas Wells | Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal | AP

    more from Weather