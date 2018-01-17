    ×

    Trading Nation

    How the DC government shutdown drama could impact the market

    Government shutdown concerns could soon impact stocks, not just the dollar
    Government shutdown concerns could soon impact stocks, not just the dollar   

    Political risk has the potential to grip the currency market in the near term, according to one foreign exchange strategist with a close eye on Washington this week.

    Concerns over a U.S. government shutdown loom. President Donald Trump was said to support a short-term funding bill to prevent such an event, but it faces potential "no" votes. Political unrest could rattle markets into the latter half of the week, said Boris Schlossberg, managing director of foreign exchange strategy at BK Asset Management. Here are his reasons.

    • While U.S. equities are continuing to make record highs, the dollar index has sunk to multiyear lows. The currency is particularly politically sensitive, and its price action is in response to concerns around U.S. policy.

    • The government shutdown resolution may indeed fail to pass as tension across political parties remains.

    • A further decline in the dollar could be a warning sign of weakness to come in stocks, though this was not evident on Wednesday as stocks ended in positive territory.

    Bottom line: Political uncertainty in the U.S. and abroad has the potential to rattle markets this week, according to one currency expert.

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    More From Trading Nation

    Videos

    Trades to Watch

    Trader Bios

    About

    Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

    Brian Sullivan

    Brian Sullivan is co-anchor of CNBC's "Power Lunch" (M-F,1PM-3PM ET), one of the network's longest running programs, as well as the host of the daily investing program "Trading Nation." He is also a frequent guest on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" and other NBC properties.

    Read more

    Connect

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...