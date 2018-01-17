It looks like Apple is bringing back home nearly all of its $250 billion in foreign cash

Apple to create 20,000 jobs over the next 5 years 2 Hours Ago | 01:21

Apple just announced on Wednesday it will bring back hundreds of billions of dollars from overseas to fund investment in the U.S.

"Apple, already the largest US taxpayer, anticipates repatriation tax payments of approximately $38 billion as required by recent changes to the tax law. A payment of that size would likely be the largest of its kind ever made," the company said in the release.

Using the new 15.5 percent repatriation tax rate, the $38 billion tax payment disclosed by Apple means they are planning a $245 billion repatriation.

The tax overhaul, which President Donald Trump signed into law last month, also lowered the corporate tax rate to 21 percent from 35 percent.

After the repatriation tax payment, the company will have $207 billion left over from the move it can use for investments, acquisitions, stock buybacks or larger dividends. Apple said it plans more than $30 billion in capital expenditures in the U.S. during the next five years.

Apple had $252.3 billion in overseas cash as of the end of September quarter, according to SEC filings, so that means the company is bringing back nearly all of its foreign cash.

Apple declined to comment to CNBC on the specific repatriation size.

Shares rose slightly after the announcement.

The amount Apple is bringing home is larger than analysts anticipated. Bank of America Merrill Lynch analyst Wamsi Mohan estimated on Wednesday Apple had $236 billion available to be repatriated to the U.S.

One analyst expects the company to increase its share buybacks and dividend program with the funds.

"I think it is more likely that you will see incremental cash return to shareholders in the form of higher dividend and/or incremental share repurchases," Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi said on CNBC's "Power Lunch" Wednesday.