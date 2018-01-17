Watch Facebook, Google and Twitter testify before Congress on extremist content

[The stream is slated to start at 10:30 p.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Representatives from Google, Facebook and Twitter testified before the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation about what they are doing to keep extremist content off their platforms.

The companies told Congress that they've gone beyond screening and removing extremist content from their services and are creating more anti-terror propaganda to try and pre-empt violent messages at the source.