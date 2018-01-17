    ×

    Politics

    Politics

    Watch Facebook, Google and Twitter testify before Congress on extremist content

    If you are experiencing issues watching this video, tap here to view it in your browser.

    [The stream is slated to start at 10:30 p.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

    Representatives from Google, Facebook and Twitter testified before the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation about what they are doing to keep extremist content off their platforms.

    The companies told Congress that they've gone beyond screening and removing extremist content from their services and are creating more anti-terror propaganda to try and pre-empt violent messages at the source.

    CNBC NEWSLETTERS

    Get the best of CNBC in your inbox

    Please choose a subscription

    Please enter a valid email address
    Get these newsletters delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and service. Privacy Policy.