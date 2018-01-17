Watch: White House briefing on report about foreign-born terrorists

[The stream is slated to start at 1 pm ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders briefed reporters on Wednesday afternoon, shortly after Sen. Jeff Flake delivered a searing indictment of President Donald Trump's war against the press.

On the same day that Trump has claimed he will bestow "Fake News" awards to the White House press corps, Flake said the president's claim that the press is the "enemy of the people" emboldens dictators and threatens freedom around the world.

On Capitol Hill, Congress raced Wednesday to come up with a plan to keep the government open past Friday, the latest deadline for a government spending bill. Lawmakers and the White House remained deadlocked over DACA, as fallout from the president's remarks about "s---hole countries" and immigration continued to anger officials in Washington and in foreign capitals around the world.