Economic data and auction news is expected to be front and center for bond traders Thursday. At 8:30 a.m. ET, data set to come out includes jobless claims, housing starts and building permits, and the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing business outlook survey.

In the auctions space, the U.S. Treasury is set to auction $13 billion in 10-year Treasury inflation protected securities (TIPS).

The size of two separate bills, three individual notes and one floating rate notes auction will also be announced — all of which are due to take place next week.

President Donald Trump is expected to be in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania, where he is set to deliver remarks on the economy and taxes at equipment supplier H&K Equipment.