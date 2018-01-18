    ×

    Mad Money with Jim Cramer

    Cramer's lightning round: Hormel's one of the few food stocks I like

    • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on callers' favorite stocks at rapid speed.

    Hormel Foods Corp.: "I like Hormel. One of the few food stocks with great growth."

    Acuity Brands: "This is too many [missed] quarters, Acuity."

    Greenbrier Companies: "Greenbrier's interesting, but you know, when I speak of rails, I always speak of Union Pacific."

    Baidu Inc.: "I like Baidu. It's one of the only Chinese stock I'm recommending other than Alibaba."

    Vale: "Look, it's $13. You can wait until it comes back up, but it really is pure commodity and I'm not going to recommend it because my charitable trust lost too much money in the stock. Bad feelings."

    Howard Hughes: "That stock, I feel, I'm not crazy about. Why? Because Bill Ackman is a big shareholder [and] once told me it's going to go to the moon and he's been a seller, so that makes me feel like don't buy, don't buy, don't buy."

    Symantec Corporation: "There's too many good companies in that space. I am going to say buy Palo Alto Networks."

    Watch the full lightning round here:

    Cramer's lightning round: Hormel's one of the few food stocks I like
    Cramer's lightning round: Hormel's one of the few food stocks I like   

    Questions for Cramer?
    Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

    Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
    Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram - Vine

    Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    HRL
    ---
    AYI
    ---
    GBX
    ---
    BIDU
    ---
    VALE'A
    ---

    Cramer's New Book

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...