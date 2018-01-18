Tom Lee, bitcoin's earliest and most bullish forecaster on Wall Street, is even more positive after crash

Tom Lee: Bitcoin is still 'king of the hill’ of cryptocurrencies, could more than double in 2018 5:58 PM ET Tue, 9 Jan 2018 | 04:49

Bitcoin dropped more than 30 percent between Monday and Wednesday to below the psychologically key $10,000 level. Its high in December on the Coinbase exchange was above $19,800. Most major cryptocurrencies sold off sharply following reports that raised concerns of stricter regulation on digital currencies in South Korea and China. Prices steadied Thursday, and bitcoin had recovered to $11,785 on Coinbase in morning New York trading.

Lee's framework for valuing bitcoin takes into account money supply growth, the ratio of alternative currencies such as gold to that money supply and bitcoin's share of those alternatives. The strategist also expects increased interest from institutional investors, and user account growth and usage to spur bitcoin's gains.

In July, the former J.P. Morgan Chase chief equity strategist became the first widely followed Wall Street market strategist to issue a report focused on predicting bitcoin's price. Lee co-founded Fundstrat Global Advisors in 2014.

He has stayed mostly bullish on bitcoin in its volatile climb higher. He called bitcoin's one-day plunge on Dec. 22 to $10,400 a buying opportunity, and raised his mid-2018 bitcoin price target to $20,000 from $11,500 that afternoon.

On Thursday, Lee also issued price targets for three other digital currencies. He expects ethereum will reach $1,900 by the end of this year, up 90 percent from Thursday's $1,000 levels.

Lee also predicts ethereum classic will also soar about 90 percent to reach $60, and Chinese-developed digital currency NEO will rise about 50 percent from Thursday's levels to hit $225 by the end of this year.

From a technical perspective, the Fundstrat report says around $10,000 is an important area of support for bitcoin's price and should mark the lower end of the trading range for 2018. The next areas of support are around $7,500, followed by $5,500, both levels seen in November.

However stunning the figures on these crypto predictions may be, their percentage gains pale in comparison to 2017's massive returns. Bitcoin gained 2,000 percent in the 12 months leading up to its December peak above $19,800 on Coinbase. Ethereum leaped roughly 9,600 percent to above $770, according to CoinMarketCap. And ripple, or XRP, blew both away by soaring well over 35,500 percent to $2.30 at the end of 2017.

Lee adds in his Thursday report that tactical rotations into other cryptocurrencies in 2018 will likely be opportunities for investors to outperform bitcoin's gains.