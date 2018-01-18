Germany fiercely defends its trade surplus, says it would be ‘futile’ to spend more

Germany again defended its economic surplus on Thursday, despite increased criticism from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Europe.

Jens Weidmann, president of the German central bank, all but ruled out an increase in public spending during a speech.

"Raising public spending in order to reduce Germany's current account surplus would likely be a futile undertaking as well," he said.

Weidmann said that, based on macro-econometric simulations, even if Germany were to increase public investment by 1 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) over a two-year period, this would have a "very small" impact on other euro economies.

Germany has been often criticized for not using its budget leeway to make further investments, which ultimately could help out other embattled euro economies.

On Wednesday, IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde wrote that it's time for Germany to find the best way to boost public spending.