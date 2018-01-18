A stat sheet on the 20 city finalists trying to win Amazon's new headquarters

But failing to make the cut are sentimental favorites like Detroit, which submitted a joint bid with Windsor, Ontario. Also off the list: Houston—Bezos' boyhood home—as well as Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona, and Salt Lake City.

"Getting from 238 to 20 was very tough — all the proposals showed tremendous enthusiasm and creativity," Holly Sullivan, an executive with Amazon Public Policy, said in a statement.

A number of factors can help gauge which cities have a chance at this coveted bid. Amazon has stated criteria noting it favors metro areas with 1 million people and a stable, business-friendly environment. It also wants a location with strong local and regional talent — particularly in software development and related fields — and a community that thinks "big and creatively."

Also included in a request for proposals issued by Amazon in September: convenient access to mass transit and an international airport, a highly educated labor pool, a strong university system and a diverse population.

Now that Amazon has narrowed down the field, we have done the same in our ongoing analysis of the contenders. And we have added new grades for Los Angeles, Indianapolis, Toronto, and Montgomery County, Maryland.

Our analysis scores the locations based on Amazon's main criteria—population, stability/business friendliness, talent, and location—using data from our 2017 America's Top States for Business study and the Census Bureau. Apples-to-apples data for Toronto is tricky, but we used figures from Statistics Canada, Transportation Canada, Ontario's Transportation Ministry, and the Association of Municipalities of Ontario.

No one outside of Amazon knows for certain how the company will score things, but our data offers some insight into which finalists have the best chances. First, a look at the new cities on the list: