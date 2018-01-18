Tesla bringing Model 3 to three East Coast showrooms

Tesla is bringing its Model 3 to showrooms on the East Coast, giving local reservation holders a chance to see the car in person months after the company began production.

The electric-car maker will pull the cloth off Model 3s on Friday at its store in Manhattan's Meatpacking district, and in its showroom on Boston's Boylston Street. The car will debut in Miami this weekend.

Customers at these showrooms can see it up close, sit inside and ask questions about the vehicle many have handed over $1,000 to reserve.