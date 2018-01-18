First Look: Tilman Fertitta meets with two Houston-based businesses reeling from the devastating effects of Hurricane Harvey



On a very special episode, Tilman Fertitta meets with two businesses that have been impacted by Hurricane Harvey. First up is Texas Mattress Makers, a company hoping to land its first major wholesale deal, while trying to help their fellow flood victims. Next is K&N Custom Granite, a family-owned business whose survival depends on landing a major deal with Tilman. Will either company succeed in achieving their American dream?

Check out the clips above.

Billion Dollar Buyer All New Wednesdays 10P ET/PT

About "Billion Dollar Buyer"

Billion Dollar Buyer introduces promising companies across the country to one of America's most successful businessmen: billionaire hospitality mogul Tilman Fertitta, Chairman, CEO, and sole shareholder of Landry's, Inc.