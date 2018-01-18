Trump muddles GOP shutdown plan with confusing tweet about children's health insurance

President Donald Trump added more confusion to Congress' scramble to avoid a government shutdown Thursday morning, when he appeared to criticize a key part of a temporary funding bill Republicans hope to pass.

"CHIP should be part of a long term solution, not a 30 Day, or short term, extension!" the president tweeted.

The continuing resolution introduced by the House — which the chamber aims to vote on Thursday — would fund the government through Feb. 16. It would reauthorize the popular Children's Health Insurance Program for six years and delay some Affordable Care Act taxes.

Republicans saw including a CHIP extension as crucial to winning some Democratic support for the stopgap spending plan. Members of the minority party have threatened to vote against the bill if they cannot also pass a plan this week to protect hundreds of thousands of young undocumented immigrants. Democrats have supported reauthorizing the insurance program.

Trump's stance on CHIP may influence some Republicans' votes on the proposal — or give some Democrats cover not to back the bill because a CHIP extension is included.

On Wednesday, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Trump supported the House bill.

The confusion came as Congress barreled toward the deadline to fund government agencies or see some of them shut down on Saturday. The State Department is preparing for a shutdown, according to a federal employee who spoke to CNBC.

Republicans control the House, Senate and White House, and can pass a spending bill in the House with only GOP votes. They will need nine Democratic votes in the Senate to approve a bill in that chamber, if all Republican members support it.

Even some Republicans have signaled they could vote against the short-term spending bill. House conservatives and some Democrats have opposed another short-term funding extension.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said Wednesday that he would not vote for another temporary spending plan. He said: "We've just got to let folks in this body know enough is enough."

As the maneuvering continues, both major parties have started to cast blame on the other side for a possible shutdown. In a separate tweet Thursday morning, Trump said a shutdown "would be devastating" to the U.S. military, "something the Dems care very little about!"

House Speaker Paul Ryan said Wednesday that holding up government funding "for deadlines that don't even exist this Friday" makes "no sense." Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell also accused Democrats of "manufacturing a crisis" on immigration, as the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, known as DACA, ended by Trump does not start to wind down until March 5.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Wednesday that a shutdown "will fall squarely on the majority leader's shoulders and the president's shoulders."