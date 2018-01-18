U.S. stock index futures pointed to a lackluster open on Thursday, following a strong performance seen on Wall Street during the previous session.

On Wednesday, U.S. markets bounced back following a sharp reversal seen Tuesday.

A slew of positive corporate earnings reports helped the Dow Jones Industrial Average close above 26,000 for the first time, having risen more than 300 points by the close. The Nasdaq composite and S&P 500 also finished in positive territory.

U.S. earnings season has started off on a strong note so far, with Bank of America and U.S. Bancorp both posting better-than-expected results Wednesday.

Corporate reports are set to stir up sentiment again on Thursday. Morgan Stanley, Bank of NY Mellon, M&T Bank, American Express and IBM are some of the names set to report financial updates.

Data is expected to be just as busy, with jobless claims, housing starts and building permits, and the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing business outlook survey all due out at 8:30 a.m. ET.

President Donald Trump is expected to be in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania, where he is set to deliver remarks on the economy and taxes at equipment supplier H&K Equipment.