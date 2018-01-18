    ×

    Dow falls 63 points, pulls back from record highs

    • The Dow Jones industrial average fell 63 points a day after closing above 26,000 for the first time.
    • The major indexes posted record closes on Wednesday, shaking off a sharp intraday reversal in the previous session.
    U.S. stocks traded lower on Thursday as investors digested the sharp gains made in the previous session.

    The Dow Jones industrial average fell 63 points after briefly declining 100 points. The S&P 500 traded 0.1 percent lower, with real estate as the worst-performing sector. The Nasdaq composite also declined 0.1 percent.

    "I think this is bullish," said Bruce Bittles, chief investment strategist at Baird. "It shows the optimism is there, but it's not exuberant."

    The major indexes posted record closes on Wednesday, shaking off a sharp intraday reversal in the previous session. The Dow closed above 26,000 for the first time, while the S&P 500 finished above 2,800 for the first time.

    Stocks are off to a strong start this year. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq are all up at least 4.8 percent for 2018, adding to last year's strong gains.

    Brendan McDermid | Reuters
    Equities have been boosted this year by optimism in the U.S. economy and expectations for a strong earnings season. Thus far, the earnings season is off to a good start.

    Of the S&P 500 companies that had reported as of Wednesday morning, 78 percent have surpassed earnings-per-share estimates while 89 percent have beaten expectations on the top line, according to Nick Raich, CEO of The Earnings Scout.

    Morgan Stanley and BB&T Corp. both reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue on Thursday. Their shares rose in early trading.

    "In our view, the market has not adjusted expectations up enough to reflect the current tailwinds for economic and EPS growth, especially given the recent tax legislation," Tony Dwyer, chief market strategist at Canaccord Genuity, said in a note Wednesday. Dwyer was referring to the tax bill signed by President Donald Trump last month, which cuts the corporate tax rate to 21 percent from 35 percent.

    But the possibility of a government shutdown loomed on investors' minds on Thursday. Congress needs to pass a spending bill by the end of Friday to avoid a government shutdown. Historically, a government shutdown has led to a short-term pullback in the stock market.

    Elsewhere in corporate news, Amazon announced it narrowed the list of cities for its new headquarters to 20.

