    Wells Fargo double charges online bill-pay customers, says it's working to correct the glitch

    • Wells Fargo's banking unit has double-charged an unknown number of customers, according to a report by NJ.com.
    • A technical glitch reportedly affects customers registered to pay their bills automatically online.
    • Wells Fargo says it is "currently working to correct" the mistake.
    People walk by a Wells Fargo bank branch on October 13, 2017 in New York City.
    Spencer Platt | Getty Images
    Wells Fargo's banking unit double-charged an unknown number of customers due to a technical error, according to a report by NJ.com.

    The glitch reportedly affects customers registered to pay their bills automatically online. NJ.com reports that many of those affected were voicing complaints on social media, saying transactions double their bill payments were being deducted by Wells Fargo.

    Wells Fargo provided the following statement to CNBC.

    "We are aware of the online Bill Pay situation which was caused by an internal processing error. We are currently working to correct it, and there is no action required for impacted customers at this time. Any fees or charges that may have been incurred as a result of this error will be taken care of. We apologize for any inconvenience."

    — CNBC's Wilfred Frost contributed to this report.

