10-year Treasury yield jumps to its highest level since 2014

The yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury jumped to its highest level since 2014 on Friday morning, underlining a wider move in bond markets caused by central banks moving away from financial crisis policies.

The yield, which moves inversely to the price, rose to 2.642 percent from 2.611 percent on Friday morning, according to Reuters data. It hit a level not seen since September 2014, above peaks reached following the election of President Donald Trump.

Investors have closely monitored new data in recent weeks on the state of the U.S. economy, which is nearly at full employment. The country has also seen steady growth amid low interest rates which are gradually being raised by the Federal Reserve.



On Thursday, yields rose after the Labor Department said that the number of people filing for unemployment benefits dropped to its lowest level in 45 years.