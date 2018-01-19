Acura Team Penske rings the closing bell at the NYSE

Acura's executives and guests will ring the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Friday. Also on the podium are Acura Team Penske's pro race car drivers, Helio Castroneves and Ricky Taylor.

They're in town gearing up for the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona on January 27. It's a grueling 24-hour endurance race, which marks the unofficial start of the American racing season. More than 200 drivers from 16 different countries are on the starting grid.

Castroneves is a three-time Indianapolis 500 winner and Season 5 Dancing with the Stars champion. Taylor is the defending winner of the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona and 2017 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Champion.

Acura Team Penske is one of the most successful pro sports teams in the history. Cars owned and prepared by Team Penske have produced hundreds of major race wins, 540 pole positions and 32 championships.