Coca-Cola wants to collect and recycle 100% of its bottles, cans by 2030

Coca-Cola wants to help collect and recycle every bottle and can it sells by 2030.

The Atlanta-based beverage giant said Friday it wants its packaging to be 100 percent recyclable globally. By 2030, it hopes bottles on average will use 50 percent recycled content.

It's also trying to create better bottles through strategies like developing plant-based resins and reducing the amount of plastic it uses.

Consumers have become more invested in sustainability and have demanded companies take more action. Coke and other beverage companies have received criticism for their containers' effects on the environment.

Coke joins several consumer products companies that have vowed to use recycled plastic. Danone said Thursday its Evian mineral water brand will make all its plastic bottles from 100 percent recycled plastic by 2025. McDonald's set its own goal on Tuesday to use all recycled or other environmentally friendly materials for its soda cups, Happy Meal boxes and other packaging by 2025.

PepsiCo set a goal last year to make 100 percent of its packaging recoverable or recyclable by 2025. It also said it would partner to encourage packaging recovery and recycling rates.

Coke also plans to invest in spreading the word about recycling. Despite public calls for the practice, an education gap exists. Not everyone knows what can and can't be recycled.

"Consumers around the world care about our planet, and they want and expect companies to take action," CEO James Quincey said. "That's exactly what we're going to do, and we invite others to join us on this critical journey."

Demand for recycled plastic has been hit as prices rose in the wake of a Chinese import ban on the recycled material. Low oil prices have also made new plastic cheaper.