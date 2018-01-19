The World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, might not seem like the natural place for marketing, given its ambition to "improve the state of the world" in regards to issues such as global inequality and climate change.

But included in the 92-page official participant list are several chief marketing officers (CMOs) who are due to attend this year's event, which begins on Tuesday.

They include CMOs from Microsoft, Huawei, AT&T, Unilever, Sberbank and technology company ABB, as well as Davos regular Martin Sorrell, chief executive of agency group WPP, senior executives from the Dentsu Aegis group and Grey advertising, plus a delegation from ad tech company Salesforce.

Miki Tsusaka, CMO and managing director at Boston Consulting Group (BCG) in Tokyo, has been going to WEF for seven years. It's an opportunity to meet clients and get inspiration from leaders at the event, as well as mix with other marketers, she said. "I do meet with the CMOs when I'm there, there's a little bit of a club," she told CNBC by phone.

Topics she expects to cover include squeezed marketing spend — "No-one says 'I have too much budget'" — and the rush to hire or train people in new digital communications. "You have large organizations that have been marketing one way, then all of a sudden your marketing budgets above-the-line (in paid-for media) and below-the-line (such as for email marketing) go digital from (being) traditional and that talent pool doesn't change overnight," she said.

"The marketing 'tech stack' is incredible. It used to be Google and Facebook and now new startups and software companies allow you to do much more scientific marketing. It's been a breathtaking change in the past five years," she added.