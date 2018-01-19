First Look: Jay Leno checks out some of the most powerful vehicles on the planet

Jay Leno chases down some of the most powerful vehicles around! He hits the drag strip with rock & roll legend Dee Snider in the new ultra-fast Dodge Demon, then heads to the largest Borax mine in North America to drive a two-story truck! Next, he and the fastest woman on four wheels, Jessi Combs, get an early look at the world's fastest production car - the Bugatti Chiron. Finally, Leno explores how a brand-new electric sports car can not only achieve top speeds but also — make lunch! Throughout, he finds out what automotive power really means – from moving fast to moving mountains.

Check out the sneak peeks above.

About "Jay Leno's Garage"

Hosted by legendary comedian and "Tonight Show" host Jay Leno, the series explores our obsession with all things automotive. From classic cars to supercars and everything in-between, Jay is hitting the road to discover the most exciting, weird and wonderful vehicles ever made and meet the passionate people behind their wheels. Each one-hour themed episode features a mix of stunts, challenges, reviews, and celebrity interviews that showcases the colorful history of the automobile. Whether he's exploring the story of an iconic brand, road-testing the newest super car, or investigating the latest automotive innovations, there is no wheel Jay won't get behind to tell the story of our love affair with the car.