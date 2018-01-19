Netflix shares to surge on big international subscriber gains, analyst predicts

Netflix's growth in international markets and its large investment in content will boost its shares, according to one Wall Street firm.

KeyBanc Capital Markets reiterated its overweight rating on Netflix shares, predicting strong subscriber numbers for the company this year.

"We see Netflix as the global leader in subscription video in the internet era and continue to recommend owning Netflix," analyst Andy Hargreaves wrote in a note to clients Thursday. "Updated broadband household estimates drive international subscriber expectations higher. … We expect solid 4Q results and see the potential for upside to subscriber estimates through 2018."