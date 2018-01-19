The San Diego Padres' ballpark is about to get baseball's biggest solar power system

Petco Park, home of the San Diego Padres baseball team, will soon have a 336,520-watt solar power system.

The project will be made up of 716 high efficiency, 470 watt Sunpower solar modules, the Padres said in an announcement earlier this week.

The system, from Sullivan Solar Power, will be the biggest in Major League Baseball and produce more than 12 million kilowatt hours of solar power over the next quarter century, the team said. Installation of the panels is underway and is expected to be completed by March this year.

Erik Greupner, the Padres' chief operating officer, said the side took pride in continuing to make Petco Park "the most energy efficient and sustainable facility possible."

San Diego has set itself the target of using 100 percent renewable energy citywide by the year 2035. Its mayor, Kevin L Faulconer, said he commended the Padres for "turning the best ballpark in the country into one of the most environmentally-friendly."

Faulconer added that Petco Park would become a model for the rest of Major League Baseball as well as "an example for other San Diego businesses to follow."