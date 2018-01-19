Trump throwing inauguration anniversary bash at Mar-a-Lago, and tickets start at $100,000 a pair

President Donald Trump is throwing a party at his Mar-a-Lago resort to commemorate the first year since his inauguration and tickets start at $100,000 a pair, Bloomberg reported Thursday.

Those tickets will pay for dinner at the celebration Saturday, as well as a photo op with Trump, the reports says. Couples can pay $150,000 more to take part in a round table opportunity, according to Bloomberg.

Trump reportedly considered holding the party in November to mark the anniversary of the 2016 election.

The president plans to stay in the capital until the Senate passes an extension of the current budget, NBC News reported. The possibility of a federal government shutdown has put Trump's weekend plans in doubt. The tentative plan is for Trump to leave for Mar-a-Lago on Saturday morning, according to Bloomberg.

