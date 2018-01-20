Want to feel healthier, happier and more productive? Put down your phones, turn off the television and get some shut eye.

In a media-saturated world where most people are always plugged in, that advice may seem easier said than done. There's little doubt that, for those reasons, people are losing out on sleep: Experts recommend at least seven hours per night for adults aged 18 to 60 years old.

Studies show that sleeping less than 7 hours increases the risk of developing chronic diseases such as diabetes, stroke, depression and heart disease to name a few. Yet, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 35 percent of adults are not getting enough sleep.

It's something that Huffington Post founder Arianna Huffington knows all too well. Ten years ago, the media mogul says she collapsed due to exhaustion, and broke her cheek bone in the process. Huffington referred to it as her "wake up call" and knew she needed to make changes in her life.

Huffington felt so strongly about the issue that she launched a new company called Thrive Global that focuses on reducing stress and improving wellness.

"I wanted to create a company that could both work with corporations to change their culture and help them see the connection between well-being and business metrics, and also have a media platform where we could have all the latest science and new role models," Huffington told CNBC's "On the Money" in an interview.

For example, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos recently wrote a piece for Thrive on why he sleeps 8 hours per night.

"People did not expect a major executive to actually be getting the sleep he needed to make the best decisions," Huffington explained.

If you're one of the estimated 83 million Americans that isn't getting the proper rest, Huffington recommended tips to help you achieve better sleep, including:

Keep your phone out of your bedroom at night;

Take a minute in the morning to remember what you're grateful for, and;

Set your intention for the day before looking at your phone

"If you think about it, your phone is everybody else's agenda for you," said Huffington. "Ending your day without your phone and starting your day without your phone are keys."