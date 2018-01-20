As a government shutdown took effect after midnight — with Democrats and Republicans pointing fingers at each other — most Americans are focusing on the political factors at play. Yet a shutdown could have serious consequences for several of the most important national health agencies , particularly if it drags on for long.

The Department of Health and Human Services plans on furloughing just over half of its employees in the event of the looming government shutdown. The HHS contingency staffing plan includes 40,959 employees stopping work, while 40, 956 continue.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention plans on sending 63 percent of its 13,600-employee staff home. This threat looms during the height of flu season: The CDC reports that every state but Hawaii and the District of Columbia has suffered widespread flu outbreaks, and officials worry about what may happen without this testing.

Tom Frieden, director of the CDC during the 2013 government shutdown, said recently that he "really couldn't do my job as CDC director of keeping Americans safe, because more the 8,500 of my staffers had been told to go home, and they do important things that protect Americans."

Frieden told STAT News that the agency made him feel like he was "in a science fiction movie. CDC was deserted."