President Donald Trump on Saturday took a swing at Democrats who blocked a last-minute measure to fund government operations, calling their near-uniform opposition an attempt to give him a "nice present" to commemorate his first anniversary as president.

Late Friday evening, the Senate failed to pass a short-term spending bill that would have kept the government open for at least a few weeks, triggering a round of partisan finger-pointing. Early in the day, Trump blamed Democratic lawmakers for the current impasse in Washington — even as the short-term spending bill was opposed by a few in his own party.

"Democrats are far more concerned with illegal immigrants than they are with our great military or safety at our dangerous southern border," Trump posted on Twitter. "They could have easily made a deal but decided to play shutdown politics instead."

He added: "This is the one-year anniversary of my presidency and the Democrats wanted to give me a nice present. #DemocratShutdown."

The Senate is expected to resume talks on funding the government at noon.

On the first anniversary of his presidency Saturday, with the stock market roaring and the economy adding jobs, Trump had planned to rest at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, feted by friends and admirers.

Instead, Trump stayed in Washington in an attempt to prevent the federal government from having to shut its doors, meaning that non-essential services would cease until a spending bill gets approved.