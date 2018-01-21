How to use your investments to support women in the workplace

The Women's March this weekend may have inspired you to see women get ahead, particularly in the workplace. But does your investment portfolio match that goal?

A growing number of investments are aimed at companies that include and promote women.

As of November, so-called "gender lens investing" included 22 investment strategies, 18 of which focused on U.S. investors, according to research from wealth management firm Veris Wealth Partners and consulting company Catalyst At Large. Since then, 12 new gender lens investing strategies have emerged, said Patricia Farrar-Rivas, CEO and founding partner at Veris.

Assets in these strategies have also jumped by 41 percent to $910 million, as of the 12 months ending June 30, 2017.