Our fixation with growth is hindering the battle against inequality, WEF warns

WEF’s Samans: There are legitimate concerns regarding US trade policy 3 Hours Ago | 02:54

The World Economic Forum (WEF) warned Monday that global leaders are too reliant on gross domestic product (GDP) as a measure to track success.

This results in world leaders failing to account for how inclusive, or not, their economies are, the WEF said.

The Forum's 2018 Inclusive Development Index was released Monday, on the eve of the WEF conference in Davos, Switzerland. It showed that while advanced economies grew GDP by 5.3 percent, on average, between 2012 and 2016, inclusion grew only by 0.01 percent.

"Under-emphasis of these (structural) policies relative to macroeconomic, trade and financial stability policies is a key reason for many governments' failure in recent decades to mobilize a more effective response to widening inequality and stagnating median income as technological change and globalization have gathered force," the report said.