IMF says tax overhaul will help boost US and global growth … for now

Check out the world leaders and celebrities who are going to Davos this year

This year, the IMF's midterm economic outlook has coincided with the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, the annual meeting that attracts around 3,000 participants, from world leaders and business heads to public and private policymakers. The annual meeting aims to "improve the state of the world" and encourage joint action to solve some of the world's biggest problems, such as climate change and poverty.

IMF Managing Director (and co-chair of WEF this year) Christine Lagarde said that growth prospects should not lead to complacency.

"Global growth has been accelerating since 2016 and all signs point to a continuous strengthening of that growth this year and next year," Lagarde told a press conference at the event.

"So this is very welcome news … (but) complacency is one of the risks we should guard against," she warned, noting three key reasons why the recovery was not assured.

"First of all, there are still too many people who are left out of that recovery and acceleration of growth. In fact, about one fifth of emerging and developing countries saw their per capita income decline in 2017. The second reason is that this is clearly a mostly cyclical recovery and, absent continuous reforms, the fundamental forces that had us so worried about this new mediocre that we feared, in other words, the scars from the crisis — the low productivity, the ageing population and future potential growth — all of that will continue to weigh on medium-term prospects."

The third reason she noted was that there was a build-up of "potentially serious financial sector vulnerabilities" and that there had been a "troubling" increase in debt across many countries.