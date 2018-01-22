The regular investor can now trade the stock market 24 hours a day with TD Ameritrade

The move lets the Average Joe buy and sell these ETFs when market-moving news hit overnight rather than waiting until the stock market opens to react to the news. TD Ameritrade's platform is used largely by retail investors.



"What we're doing is creating a seamless session," Steven Quirk, executive vice president of TD Ameritrade's trader group, told CNBC. "We know there's a lot of news that happens overnight when the market isn't open."



To be sure, online trading platforms — including TD Ameritrade — let clients trade in the premarket session (4 a.m. ET to 9:30 a.m. ET) and after-hours (4 p.m. ET to 8 p.m. ET). But TD Ameritrade's change let's people trade during the eight-hour window between the close of the after-hours session and the start of premarket trading. Quirk said traders on the platform want the same flexibility in trading that they have in online shopping.

He said that TD Ameritrade would enable 24-hour trading for popular individual stocks, like Apple and Amazon, once liquidity for the SPY and other ETFs during the new session became large enough.

At the same time, this might be another way to get more people trading, said Richard Repetto, an analyst at Sandler O'Neill & Partners. "They're looking to do more trades whichever way they can, whether in stocks or other products," he said.

However, TD Ameritrade CEO Tim Hockey said in October the company averaged a record of 511, 000 trades per day during fiscal 2017, which ended Sept. 30.