Jefferies has 3 reasons why Texas Instruments can be a winner again this year

Jefferies just added Texas Instruments to its Franchise Pick List, telling clients that there are numerous ways to win on the chipmaker stock.

As one of the top performers in the S&P 500 over the past 12 months, Texas Instruments has climbed 59 percent versus the market's 24 percent gain. But analyst Mark Lipacis advised investors Monday that several key catalysts could be the party going a while longer.

For his part, Lipacis sees the company's shares rising 28 percent to $150 over the next 12 months from Friday's close.

Here are three key drivers for Texas Instruments growth in 2018.