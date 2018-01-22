Michael Moritz is right: Silicon Valley should be terrified of China

The reaction has been swift and negative to investor Michael Moritz's essay arguing Silicon Valley companies have something to learn from China's hard-working entrepreneurship culture. Moritz, a partner at the exceptionally successful venture capital firm Sequoia, has been accused of being sexist, out of touch, and an evangelist of
workaholism.
I've spent my entire career working in China and travel to Shanghai monthly to visit manufacturing partners as CEO of Anomalie, a Silicon Valley-based e-commerce wedding dress company. My takeaway from visiting the country over 30 times is clear: Silicon Valley should be terrified to compete with Chinese entrepreneurs over the coming years.
Based on my experience, the Bay Area criticism of Moritz reflects a lack of appreciation for China's recent history, a misunderstanding of the factors driving the work ethic of Chinese workers, and a worrying belief that Silicon Valley's pre-eminence as the center of entrepreneurship is to be inherited by future generations instead of fought for.