Michael Moritz is right: Silicon Valley should be terrified of China

In Silicon Valley circles, it is common to acknowledge that people in China work harder than us but there is a prevailing sense that the Chinese miss an "innovation gene." The thinking goes that China might outwork us, but Silicon Valley competitiveness will be sustained by a unique ecosystem that encourages risk-taking and invention.

I used to have this biased view too but then I met Esther, the owner of a garment factory I worked with years ago. Walking with her through the floor of her 1,000-person operation, I asked her whether the enterprise was a family business. She gave me a confused look and said, "The phrase 'Family Business' does not exist in China. My parents grew up during the Cultural Revolution."

She informed me of a fact I was embarrassingly ignorant of: this is China's first generation of entrepreneurs. The older generation, which runs the country and most large Chinese companies today, lived through a period of unfathomable violence, starvation and poverty under Mao. The biographies of China's leaders are case studies in human resourcefulness and resolve. The current President, Xi Jinping, had his education cut off at 15 and was later arrested for deserting his rural area and forced to dig ditches in a labor camp. Huang Nubo, one of China's richest men, saw his family lose everything and father commit suicide during the Cultural Revolution – he now writes poetry about this horrifying period.

I have deep disagreements and concerns with many decisions the Chinese government makes domestically and internationally. But that doesn't negate that fact that what China has achieved over the past 40 years is the fastest and largest movement of humans from poverty to prosperity in history. The key lesson we should take from China's innovation culture is how fast it has developed, and how concerned we should be to compete with the ascending generation.