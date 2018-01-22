Netflix jumps more than 8% after adding more subscribers than expected

Netflix remains the dominant over-the-top video provider by many metrics. But Monday's earnings report comes amid challenges for the company.

On one hand, prices are going up and some of the company's content investments haven't gone as planned. Netflix said in October that its $10 per month high-definition plan would rise to $11. Meanwhile, "Bright," which the company touted as its "most ambitious film yet" in October, was panned by popular review sites.

Nonetheless, Netflix said, "Bright" has become one of the rmost viewed original titles ever, and will be followed by a sequel. The company said on Monday it had increased marketing spending on original content and was seeing some success.

At the same time, the prospect of more competition looms on the horizon. It's been nearly 6 months since Disney said it planned to pull its movies from Netflix in favor of its own service. Since then, Disney also agreed to buy 21st Century Fox assets, a megadeal that would give the combined company a significant stake in Netflix's rival, Hulu.

Not only that, but Apple, Facebook, Amazon and Google's YouTube have double down on content.

But Netflix's chief content officer Ted Sarandos has said he doesn't want to get "too distracted by the competitive landscape," and analysts admit the company has some advantages, noting the popularity of shows like "The Crown" and "Stranger Things."

"The market for entertainment time is vast and can support many successful services. In addition, entertainment services are often complementary given their unique content offerings. We believe this is largely why both we and Hulu have been able to succeed and grow," the company said.

Despite spending less than expected during the fourth quarter, Netflix said it expects negative free cash flow of $3 billion to $4 billion in 2018, and said it will continue to "raise capital in the high yield market." However, the company leaned on its solid track record, noting that it does eventually expect to become free-cash-flow positive.

Netflix also reiterated its challenge to the repeal of net neutrality regulations by the FCC, even though the company is partnering with a growing number of internet service providers. Rodolphe Belmer, CEO of Eutelsat, a global satellite business, will also join the Netflix board of directors.

Netflix shares are up over 64 percent over the past year.