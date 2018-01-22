Trump is pleased that Democrats 'have come to their senses' on shutdown, White House says

Following a crucial agreement in the Senate to end the government shutdown, President Donald Trump was "pleased that Democrats in Congress have come to their senses," White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters on Monday.

Reading a statement from the president during the daily press briefing, Sanders said the president was happy that Democrats "are now willing to fund our great military, border patrol, first responders and insurance for vulnerable children."

Sanders continued reading the president's statement: "As I have said, once the government is funded, my administration will work toward solving the problem of very unfair illegal immigration. We'll make a long-term deal on immigration if, and only if, it is good for the country."