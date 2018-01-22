    ×

    Politics

    Trump is pleased that Democrats 'have come to their senses' on shutdown, White House says

    • Following a crucial Senate vote to end the government shutdown, President Donald Trump was pleased that Democrats "have come to their senses."
    • Three days into a government shutdown, Trump has yet to make a public appearance.
    • "We'll make a long-term deal on immigration if, and only if, it is good for the country," Trump said in a statement.
    White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks to the media during the daily press briefing at the White House on August 1, 2017 in Washington, DC.
    White House: Senate deal not drastically different from last week's version   

    Following a crucial agreement in the Senate to end the government shutdown, President Donald Trump was "pleased that Democrats in Congress have come to their senses," White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters on Monday.

    Reading a statement from the president during the daily press briefing, Sanders said the president was happy that Democrats "are now willing to fund our great military, border patrol, first responders and insurance for vulnerable children."

    Sanders continued reading the president's statement: "As I have said, once the government is funded, my administration will work toward solving the problem of very unfair illegal immigration. We'll make a long-term deal on immigration if, and only if, it is good for the country."

    White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.
    Getty Images
    White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

    Three days into a government shutdown, Trump has yet to make a public appearance, although he has issued a number of tweets accusing Democrats of prioritizing non-U.S. citizens over citizens.

    Asked to respond to criticism from both Democrats and Republicans that the president has been absent from the tense negotiations on Capitol Hill, Sanders said Monday's vote in the Senate proved that, "what the president did clearly worked."

    Following the passage of the Senate cloture bill Monday afternoon, the next step in reopening the government would be a final Senate vote on the bill, which funds the government for 17 days, ostensibly allowing congressional negotiators to hash out a DACA solution in that time.

    A House vote on the measure has yet to be scheduled, but provided it passes, the bill would go to Trump's desk for his signature.

    Hundreds of thousands of federal employees remained on furlough Monday afternoon, even as prospects improved significantly that they would return to work on Tuesday.

    WATCH: Fmr. Sen. Evan Bayh says we must demand better representation

    White House: Priorities on immigration deal have not changed
    White House: Priorities on immigration deal have not changed   

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...