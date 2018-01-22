Start-up helps monetize your video chats   

"There are millions of influencers like him all over the world," said Patterson. "Brands hire these people for marketing to millennials."
Eighty-two percent of consumer Internet traffic will be video by 2021, according to the Cisco Visual Networking Index. As influencer marketing on social media continues to grow, The Call List is betting that companies will turn toward video to attract consumers.
"The next billion smart phone users will rely on video," says Patterson. "Brands get it."
Headquartered in New York, The Call List currently has 4 clients, including a Fortune 500 beauty brand, which plans to leverage the platform for tutorials with celebrity makeup artists. Since its launch, about 500 users have participated on The Call List app.
While the start-up has engaged in direct sales with larger brands so far, Patterson says she hopes to launch a digital marketing campaign aimed at individual hosts in the next two quarters.
"Part of the reason to focus on brands and content platforms first is because there is a built-in audience that they are trying to deepen their relationship with," says Patterson.
"As we gain more brands and notable influencers, then new hosts will benefit from the crossover and the discovery on the platform."
