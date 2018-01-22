Start-up helps monetize your video chats   

"We look at our platform and our way of engaging as the next step in the consumer's digital journey," says Amanda Patterson, the start-up's co-founder and CEO.

With packages starting at $14.99 per hour, users can host video chats directly on the start-up's app or license the technology to host chats on their own app or website. Musicians might offer behind-the-scenes access to a studio session. Beauty gurus may provide real-time makeup tutorials. Professors could host virtual "office hours."

The technology is designed for "anyone who would like to educate a consumer in a way that they're already interacting," says Patterson. "This is an opportunity to do that at scale."

The Call List was founded in 2016 after Patterson, a former management consultant, searched for a way to help a friend, a performance artist with a wide international fan base, monetize the performances he gave his followers over FaceTime.

"As a consultant, I, of course, started looking for a solution to help him scale this series so he could make fewer calls to more people at once and maintain the collective energy of his visual audience and even sell admission," says Patterson.

When she discovered that the technology did not exist, Patterson decided to build it — and sell it.