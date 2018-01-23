CNBC STARTS THE SEARCH FOR THE SIXTH ANNUAL CNBC DISRUPTOR 50

A Call for Nominations

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., January 23, 2018— CNBC, First in Business Worldwide, today announced it is accepting nominations for its sixth annual CNBC Disruptor 50, an exclusive list of the most ambitious, innovative private companies transforming the economy and forcing public giants to rethink the way they do business.

The deadline to submit the nomination form is Friday, February 9, 2018 at 8:00pm ET. As in previous years, all private, independently-owned companies are eligible to submit, and any company founder or executive, representative of the company, or investors in the company are welcome to complete the nomination form.

Nominees will be put through a comprehensive and rigorous process of researching and scoring, across a wide range of quantitative and qualitative criteria.

Winners will be notified in April and the list will be published in May across CNBC's TV and Digital platforms.

In 2017, 838 companies submitted nominations from around the world. Companies with a combined valuation of more than $239 billion dollars earned a spot on the CNBC Disruptor 50 list by reimagining markets and harnessing breakthrough technologies with the hope of becoming tomorrow's great public companies. In fact, 2017 Disruptor 50 companies Blue Apron and MongoDB are already public, and Spotify and Dropbox are expected to go public in the near future.

To stay a part of the conversation, follow @CNBCDisruptors and #CNBCDisruptors on Twitter, and look for updates at disruptor50.cnbc.com.

