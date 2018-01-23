Cramer's lightning round: Buy HP Inc. despite Morgan Stanley's downgrade   

HP Inc.: "Very strong stock. Downgraded today. I say buy, buy, buy."

Coherent, Inc.: "I like laser beam photonics and it's the best at what it does."

C.H. Robinson Worldwide: "You know what? That's one of the best stocks out there. It's not just all FedEx, it's not just all XPO and it's not just all UPS. It's them, too."

Simon Property Group Inc.: "No, [don't sell], 4.45 percent yield and it's a very well-run company. They'll get through this. They'll be the last survivor other than Federal Realty."

Green Plains Inc.: "I don't like ethanol plants. I think it's only a matter of time before the president says, 'Maybe this is a bad idea.'"