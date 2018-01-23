Marc Benioff launches tirade against the leadership style of Silicon Valley

The leadership culture of Silicon Valley tech gurus has been slammed at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland.

Speaking at a CNBC-moderated Davos panel titled "In Technology We Trust?," Marc Benioff claimed that tech leaders need to modify their autocratic style.

"We basically got to a point where the whole super majority vote structure thing in Silicon Valley where I'm the entrepreneur and I am in charge no matter what happens, kind of gets blown up," he said.

"The idea (is) that this is somehow acceptable, and it's not," Benioff said.

The Salesforce boss cited the example of Uber as a company that he claimed, under previous CEO Travis Kalanick, had forgotten to value trust among its customers.