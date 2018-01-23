Uber doubling down on efficiency of its service, CEO says 3 Hours Ago | 01:56

The CEO of Uber has dismissed the idea that his app will soon be able to dispense with drivers in order to control taxi cabs.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, Dara Khosrowshahi said Tuesday that while automation would certainly develop, his firm would use drivers for a "long, long time."

"Even if you look 10 years forward and 70 percent of our network is autonomous, which is an optimistic assessment, we are still going to need to double the number of drivers out there," he said.

Khosrowshahi added that nobody ever said Ford inventing the assembly line was bad for the economy and that automation will help drive down costs for a huge range of consumer goods.

Speaking on the same panel was Alphabet CFO Ruth Porat, who also controls the finances for subsidiary firm Google.