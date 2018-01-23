Russia is attempting to influence Mueller investigation in an 'ongoing attack,' Democrats say

Two top Democrats sent a plea for help on Tuesday to the CEOs of Twitter and Facebook, warning of Russia-linked social media accounts' attempts to influence investigations into possible Russian election meddling.

"It is critically important that the Special Counsel's investigation be allowed to proceed without interference from inside or outside the United States," said Sen. Dianne Feinstein and Rep. Adam Schiff, both of California, in the letter, referring to the probe by Robert Mueller.

Feinstein is a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee. Schiff is the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee. Both committees are conducting their own investigations into possible Russian interference during the 2016 presidential election.