Disney-Fox deal could smooth the way for Murdochs to take over broadcaster Sky. Here’s why

Disney's acquisition of parts of 21st Century Fox could make it easier for Rupert Murdoch's family to buy the portion of European broadcaster Sky that it does not already own, it has emerged.
Fox's proposed $15 billion takeover of Sky is not in the public interest as it would have too much influence over U.K. media, according to provisional findings from U.K. regulator the Competitions and Markets Authority (CMA), published Tuesday. The Murdoch Family Trust (MFT) controls Fox.
But if Disney does go ahead and buy parts of Fox, including its movie studios, TV networks and streaming service Hulu, as well as Fox's 39.1 percent of Sky, then there would be no such concerns, the regulator said.
"The Disney/Fox transaction, if completed, would significantly weaken the link between the MFT and Sky, which is at the root of our provisional concerns about media plurality. Consequently, on the face of it, these concerns would fall away if the Disney/Fox transaction went ahead as announced," an online document published by the CMA said.