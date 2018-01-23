[The stream is slated to start at 9 a.m. GMT. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

The rise and rise of technology has meant that a host of new issues including automation, privacy and misinformation are now at the fore of public consciousness.

"In Technology We Trust?" is a CNBC panel at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, examining how technology is impacting the modern world.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, WPP CEO Martin Sorrell, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff and Rachel Botsman, academic at the University of Oxford, speak to CNBC's Andrew Sorkin.