McLaren and CNBC announce new multi-year partnership

Davos, Switzerland. McLaren and CNBC, the leading global business news network, announced today an exciting new multi-year partnership that will highlight both brands' reputations for innovation and leadership through content and commercial activity.

Announced in Davos, McLaren will use the partnership with CNBC to unlock the potential of the network's powerful audience of business leaders and investors.

McLaren is one of the world's most famous sports and technology brands, synonymous with the highest levels of performance. Since its foundation in 1963, McLaren has been a pioneer and innovator, forging a formidable reputation as one of the most successful teams in Formula 1, having won 20 world championships and more than 180 races.

CNBC is the number one business and financial news network worldwide, with a renowned reputation among the world's business elite. Its content is consumed by 301 million people per month.

Zak Brown, Executive Director, McLaren Technology Group, commented: "CNBC is a world-class, industry-leading brand and a superb fit for McLaren. This partnership will greatly enhance our ability to reach a global business target audience while enabling both CNBC and McLaren to highlight shared attributes and values."

Brown continued: "Formula 1 is a sport undergoing exciting change at multiple levels and bringing that story to a global business will help raise the profile not only of McLaren and CNBC but the sport of Formula 1 too."

KC Sullivan, President and Managing Director, CNBC International said: "With a shared passion for sporting excellence, CNBC is looking forward to working with the McLaren family of brands to tell the story of cutting edge innovation."

About CNBC International

CNBC International is the leading international business and financial news network. Its mission is to help the influential and aspirational to make astute decisions to get ahead.

With international headquarters in London, Singapore and Abu Dhabi, CNBC International provides consumers with a 24-hour global business briefing.

In addition to its global TV channel, available in more than 409 million homes worldwide, CNBC.com provides users with video, real-time market analysis, web-exclusive live video and analytical financial tools.

CNBC International's award winning content can also be found on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn. CNBC International is a division of NBCUniversal. For more information, visit www.cnbc.com.